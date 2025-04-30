Shedeur Sanders' Browns jersey is Fanatics' top online seller of his draft class

Shedeur Sanders did not have the most pleasant NFL Draft experience, but it's not changing his jersey sales.

The now-former Colorado star dropped all the way to the fifth round last week after once being considered a top-five overall pick. But, his jersey is still flying off the shelves.

Sanders' jersey is the top-seller across Fanatics' network of online stores despite his uniform number still being determined, the clothing brand confirmed to Fox Business.

The first round of the draft did not go how Sanders envisioned, as he did not hear his name get called. But no one expected the same to occur on Friday night, as three more quarterbacks were taken before him.

After Cam Ward went No. 1, the freefall truly began when the New Orleans Saints opted to go with Kelvin Banks Jr. with the ninth selection.

All eyes were on the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 in the first round, but as no one traded up in front of them, their selection also came and went without a QB, opting for Derrick Harmon.

The New York Giants traded back into the first round, but they opted for Jaxson Dart instead, effectively ending any chance Sanders would be a first-rounder.

Then, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe, and Dillon Gabriel were selected on Friday — the latter was actually selected by Cleveland in the third round, so Sanders already has a battle among him.

After the first round, Sanders admitted he "didn't expect" his drop-off on Thursday, but it is now "fuel to the fire." On Saturday morning before the fourth round began, he posted on X saying he was excited for "another opportunity to get a chance to play the game I love."

The Browns finally turned that dream into a reality, and now Sanders can look ahead to impacting the team and city of Cleveland next season and beyond.

Sanders, a four-star recruit and top 100 overall prospect across the nation, began his college career alongside his father at Jackson State after "Coach Prime" was brought in to lead the program. He initially committed to play at Florida Atlantic despite multiple SEC offers.

He showed off his skill at Jackson State but became a household name with Colorado, heading there with his father, Deion, and other Jackson State players, including his brothers and Travis Hunter.

He had a 69.3% completion rate on 430 pass attempts over 11 games in his first year and stayed for another, which was a huge success. He earned second-team All-American honors as well as being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist. He set a school record with 64 career passing touchdowns, and did so in just two seasons of play.

Sanders also led the FBS with a 74% completion rate — again another school record. In 13 games, he had 4,134 passing yards with 37 touchdowns to 10 interceptions.

On tape, Sanders is a highly accurate quarterback with good pocket presence and the ability to scramble, which you’d like to see at the pro level. Some criticism from experts includes a standard NFL arm with a long release compared to others and a knack for wanting the big chunk play instead of going through progressions and checking down when needed.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

