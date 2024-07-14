Expand / Collapse search
The Business of Golf
Sergio Garcia wins 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia: How much does he take home?

It had been nearly 4 years since Garcia's last pro golf win

It had been nearly four years since Sergio Garcia entered a golf tournament and won, regardless of whether it was over the course of 56 or 72 holes.

On Sunday, the winless streak came to an end.

Sergio Garcia celebrates

Sergio Garcia of Spain and the Fireballs GC Team holds the individual winner's trophy after his play-off win during day three of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 14, 2024 in Sotogrande, Spain. (David Cannon/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Garcia picked up his first tournament win since the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, when he was still swinging on the PGA Tour. 

He did it at LIV Golf Andalucía in his home country of Spain.

He won on a par on the second hole of a playoff and finished 5-under par over Anirban Lahiri.

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm of Legion XIII, right, and Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC walks during day three of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 14, 2024 in Sotogrande, Spain. (MB Media/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Without a doubt. 15th, 16th and 17th. It was unbelievable the whole week. To have my kids here and my wife and my parents and everything, it's a dream come true," he said of the fans being an extra tool for him, via the LIV Golf website.

With the victory, Garcia earned a $4 million payday.

Garcia’s team, the Fireballs, also won the club portion of the tournament. The Fireballs took home $3 million for the win.

Garcia moved to third in the LIV Golf standings with the victory, less than two points behind fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, who finished tied for 10th on Sunday.

Fireballs GC celebrate

Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC, Eugenio Chacarra of Fireballs GC, Abraham Ancer of Fireballs GC and David Puig of Fireballs GC celebrate victory during day three of the LIV Golf Andalucia at Real Club Valderrama on July 14, 2024 in Sotogrande, Spain. (MB Media/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Joaquin Niemann is the LIV Golf leader. He has 165.4 points after Sunday’s tied-for-sixth finish. He has two wins on the season.