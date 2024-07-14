Sergio Garcia wins 2024 LIV Golf Andalucia: How much does he take home?

It had been nearly four years since Sergio Garcia entered a golf tournament and won, regardless of whether it was over the course of 56 or 72 holes.

On Sunday, the winless streak came to an end.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Garcia picked up his first tournament win since the 2020 Sanderson Farms Championship, when he was still swinging on the PGA Tour.

He did it at LIV Golf Andalucía in his home country of Spain.

He won on a par on the second hole of a playoff and finished 5-under par over Anirban Lahiri.

RORY MCILROY EXPLAINS MOVING ON 'PRETTY QUICKLY' FROM US OPEN DISASTER AS HE RETURNS TO GOLF

"Without a doubt. 15th, 16th and 17th. It was unbelievable the whole week. To have my kids here and my wife and my parents and everything, it's a dream come true," he said of the fans being an extra tool for him, via the LIV Golf website.

With the victory, Garcia earned a $4 million payday.

Garcia’s team, the Fireballs, also won the club portion of the tournament. The Fireballs took home $3 million for the win.

Garcia moved to third in the LIV Golf standings with the victory, less than two points behind fellow Spaniard Jon Rahm, who finished tied for 10th on Sunday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Joaquin Niemann is the LIV Golf leader. He has 165.4 points after Sunday’s tied-for-sixth finish. He has two wins on the season.