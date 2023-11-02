Searches for Corey Seager, Rangers jerseys skyrocket after World Series win

The Texas Rangers have won their first World Series in franchise history, and tons of people are jumping on the bandwagon.

The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games, winning their first Fall Classic on Wednesday night.

With veterans like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, put together with then-prospects in Adolis Garcia, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim who panned out to play tremendous roles into the championship, the architect in general manager Chris Young built quite a likable bunch.

The Rangers aren't exactly in the biggest market in baseball, but that may all change now.

Google search data reveals that searches for "Texas Rangers jersey" skyrocketed by 1,884% on Thursday, a spike of more than 20 times the usual.

As for Seager himself, everyone is now a fan of the World Series MVP. Searches for his jersey skyrocketed by almost 3,000%.

A "Corey Seager jersey" search on Fanatics doesn't even warrant a normal Seager jersey to be bought. The first option is a women's jersey in which fans have to manually enter Seager's name and jersey number. The second option is his former Los Angeles Dodgers jersey.

In this series, Seager went 6-for-21 (.286), but half of his hits were home runs, including the game-tying blast in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1 that led to a walk-off victory.

Seager's World Series MVP trophy puts him next to one of the players synonymous with postseason baseball in MLB history. Seager also won the 2020 World Series MVP with Los Angeles, so with the honor this year, he joined Reggie Jackson, famously known as "Mr. October," as the only position players to win two World Series MVP Awards.

Seager's just the fourth player ever to win two World Series MVP trophies. Pitchers Sandy Koufax and Bob Gibson have multiple MVP trophies for the Fall Classic as well.

For the entire postseason, beginning with the Rangers’ victory over the Tampa Bay Rays up to now, Seager had a .318 average with a .451 on-base percentage and 1.133 OPS along with six home runs, 18 runs scored 12 RBI in 66 at-bats.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.