San Francisco Giants to place cutouts in stands during games

The San Francisco Giants have a unique plan to fill the stands at Oracle Park when the MLB resumes play without fans in late July.

The Giants informed season ticket holders on Thursday they can send in pictures of themselves for use on cutouts that will placed in or near their seats during home games, ESPN reported. The cutouts will be made of weatherproof material.

Dubbed the “Giants Fan Cutout Program,” the cutouts will be free of charge for season ticket holders. Fans who don’t have season tickets but want to participate in the program can do so for a $99 fee.

The Giants previously announced that season ticket packages won’t increase in price next season, when fans are expected to return.

Most MLB teams are expected to play without crowds due to health risks associated with the pandemic. The league finalized plans earlier this month to play a shortened 60-game season after negotiations between owners and players failed to yield an agreement.

Players will report to training camp on July 1. The season is expected to begin on July 23 or July 24. The schedule will be comprised primarily of divisional matchups, and all games will feature a designated hitter in both the American and National League.

