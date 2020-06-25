Jeff Bezos says Amazon bought naming rights for 'Climate Pledge Arena' in Seattle

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos said Thursday the e-commerce giant has acquired naming rights for the stadium complex that formerly housed Key Arena, the future home of the NHL’s expansion franchise in Seattle.

The arena will be renamed “Climate Pledge Arena.” Bezos said the renovated stadium would be “the first net zero carbon certified arena in the world, generate zero waste from operations and events, and use reclaimed rainwater in the ice system to create the greenest ice in the NHL.”

“I’m excited to announce that Amazon has bought the naming rights to the historic Seattle arena previously known as KeyArena,” Bezos wrote on Instagram. “Instead of calling it Amazon Arena, we’re naming it Climate Pledge Arena as a regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action.”

Amazon established the $2 billion “Climate Pledge Fund” earlier this week to support the development of clean and sustainable technologies. The company launched “The Climate Pledge” last September, which seeks to promote business practices that will cut greenhouse gas emissions at Amazon and other companies.

"Seattle is a place that values our incredible outdoor resources in the Pacific Northwest," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of NHL Seattle. "Right here in our hometown, a company made a challenge, and it was The Climate Pledge. Could we by 2040 change the world and dramatically reduce its carbon footprint? We're so proud to step forward with other leaders to say, yes we can."

Amazon has committed to being carbon neutral by 2040.

The NHL approved the Seattle franchise, the league’s 32nd team, in late 2018. An ownership group that includes TPG Capital CEO David Bonderman and movie producer Jerry Bruckheimer paid a record $650 million expansion fee to join the NHL.

The Seattle team is set to begin play at Climate Pledge Arena in 2021.

