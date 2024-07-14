Robert MacIntyre wins 2024 Scottish Open: How much does he take home?

Robert MacIntyre took home a thrilling victory at the Scottish Open on Sunday.

The tournament came down to the 18th hole as McIntyre needed a long 22-foot putt to pick up the victory over Adam Scott. The crowd was quiet but erupted in cheers as MacIntyre sunk the birdie to move to 18-under and win the tournament.

"It's the one I wanted, and the one I got," he said. "I can’t believe it’s happened."

With the win, MacIntyre took home a sweet payday.

He came home with a $1.62 million check out of a $9 million purse. Scott earned $981,000.

MacIntyre was two shots behind with three holes to play.

On the 16th hole, he hit his tee shot deep into the grass. As he came up to his ball and took a practice swing, MacIntyre felt a sprinkler. He was able to get a free drop into shorter grass, which allowed him to take out his 6-iron and hit a shot that gave him an incredible approach.

The eagle putt tied with Scott. And it was on the 18th hole where MacIntyre got the win.

The Scottish Open was the second PGA Tour win and third European Tour victory of his career. He won the RBC Canadian Open back in June.

The Open Championship is next up on the schedule. His best finish came in 2019 when he tied for sixth. He was tied for 71st last year.

"A lot of people have said, ‘He doesn’t quite have this, he doesn't quite have that.' But I have fight," MacIntyre said. "That's all I need."