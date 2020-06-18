Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski, Shaquille O'Neal to go head-to-head for charity

Competitions include a game of horse, jousting, sports obstacle course, cook-off and a wings-eating showdown

Rob Gronkowski and Shaquille O’Neal are going head-to-head next week in the name of charity.

“Shaq’s Fun House vs. Gronk Beach” will take place on June 27. The two titans of athletics will face-off in six challenges and the winner of each competition will have a donation made to charity in the name of social justice. The event will air live on TikTok and take place at 8 p.m. EDT.

One of the challenges includes a lip-syncing competition. O’Neal had a short-lived rap career while Gronkowski took his talents to the recent season of “The Masked Singer.”

“I’ve listened to him perform and rap. I’m not too sure he’s going to win the lip-syncing competition,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end said, according to USA Today. “I can tell you this, I’m fresh off the Masked Singer … I know what to do, I’m trained right now.”

The other competitions include a game of horse, jousting, sports obstacle course, cook-off and a wings-eating showdown.

O’Neal said he understands that the event comes at a challenging time.

“We’re aware of all the stuff that’s going on,” he said. “The country’s doing a beautiful job of bringing awareness to the situation at hand. Now’s it time for the movers and shakers to get the laws and legislation changed. But this is going to be a fun event.

“We’re partying with a purpose. I don’t want everyone to think ‘Oh, those guys are just partying.’ Because we know for a fact, and research has been done, especially by myself, music and sports bring people together. Doesn’t matter what your agendas are. Those two things always bring people together and Gronk and I happen to dominate both.”