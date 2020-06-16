Buccaneers release first Tom Brady photos in uniform

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave an early look at new franchise quarterback Tom Brady in photos released Tuesday on the team’s social media platforms.

Continue Reading Below

The photos marked the first time Brady has been seen in his Buccaneers uniform. The 42-year-old star modeled Tampa Bay’s red, white and pewter uniform schemes.

TOM BRADY WANTS TRADEMARKS FOR TOMPA BAY, TAMPA BRADY

The sight of Brady in Buccaneers colors will be an adjustment for NFL fans and players alike. The six-time Super Bowl champion spent the first 20 seasons of his NFL career wearing the red, white and blue colors of the New England Patriots.

TOM BRADY ON BUCCANEERS PAY: I'M FINE WITHOUT PROFIT-SHARING

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers in March. The deal includes another $9 million in performance-based incentives.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic prevented Tampa Bay from hosting Brady for an introductory press conference – the venue in which newly signed players typically don their jerseys for the first time.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Brady is already settling into life with a new NFL team. He is renting MLB legend Derek Jeter’s mansion in St. Petersburg, Florida. He’s also filed trademark applications for a number of phrases related to the latest phase of his career, including “Tompa Bay,” "Tampa Brady” and “TB x TB.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM