Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady reunite with Tampa Bay Buccaneers following trade: Reports

Retired NFL great Rob Gronkowski is returning to pro football to play with his former quarterback Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports on Tuesday.

Gronkowski informed the New England Patriots of his desire to come out of retirement to play for the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported. The Patriots held Gronkowski’s rights and agreed in principle to trade him to the Buccaneers on Tuesday, pending the results of a physical.

The Patriots agreed to trade Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick in this week's 2020 NFL Draft to the Buccaneers in exchange for a fourth-round pick, according to multiple reports. A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski would return with one year and $10 million remaining on the contract he signed prior to his retirement.

Gronkowski caught passes from Brady for years while playing tight end for the Patriots and was among his favorite offensive weapons. The duo combined to win three Super Bowls during Gronkowski’s career.

The 31-year old star retired prior to the 2019 season, citing the impact of injuries during his career. He has earned more than $53 million in salary during his NFL career.

In retirement, Gronkowski worked as an NFL analyst for Fox Sports and signed a deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. He hosted WWE's flagship pay-per-view event, WrestleMania, earlier this month.

Brady, 42, signed a two-year deal worth $50 million with the Buccaneers this offseason. He spent 20 seasons with the Patriots.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

