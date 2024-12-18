Caitlin Clark's trading card popularity blows away other female stars

Caitlin Clark keeps piling up dominant numbers.

Clark attracted historic viewership and attendance for her basketball games this year, both in college and the WNBA.

And with the trading card industry booming, Clark made history, becoming the first woman included in the Professional Sports Authenticator's (PSA) Top 10 most-collected basketball players of the year.

She came in at No. 6.

Clark had over 77,000 trading cards graded by PSA. And what sets her apart from the rest of her female competition is how far she surpassed them by.

UConn star Paige Bueckers came in second with just 5,400 cards, while Angel Reese's 4,700 cards came in third. That means that Clark had over 14 times more cards graded than Bueckers and nearly 16 times what Reese had.

This new data comes shortly after it was revealed that Clark's Indiana Fever sold 90 times more tickets on StubHub this year than they had in 2023. The team with the second-highest increase was Reese's Chicago Sky, and the Fever's sales were nearly double (93% more).

Several WNBA playoff games without Clark still had fewer viewers than Clark's regular-season games, and the Clark-Reese battles had viewership that hadn't been seen in over two decades.

CAITLIN CLARK AT ‘TOP OF THE LIST’ TO BE NEXT NBA 2K COVER ATHLETE; ANGEL REESE ALSO COULD BE FEATURED

Clark was named the Rookie of the Year for her historic campaign during which she set the record for the most assists in one season in league history. She carried the Fever to a playoff appearance after a slow start, and she quickly became a double-double machine. She even set a single-game record with 19 assists and also became the first rookie to record a triple-double, registering two of them. She received the most votes for the All-Star Game and was just the fifth rookie in league history to make the All-WNBA first-team.

She parlayed all of this into becoming Time's Athlete of the Year, which received criticism from Washington Mystics owner Sheila Johnson.

"Why couldn’t they have put the WNBA on that cover and say, ‘The WNBA is the league of the year' because of all the talent that we have," Johnson said. "When you single out one player, it creates hard feelings. So, now you’re starting to hear stories of racism within the WNBA, and I don’t want to hear that."

But it is clear Clark has drawn many more eyeballs to the sport, and she is, without a doubt, the most popular female athlete in the country.