Ric Flair's Wooooo! Energy using functional mushrooms to change energy drink game: 'It's me in a can'

When you think of two-time WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Ric Flair, energy is usually at the top of the list. He's always the life of the party, and at 74 years old, that's not changing anytime soon.

But Flair does have a secret weapon up his sleeves these days, as his new Wooooo! Energy Drink has become a necessity for him.

"It’s me in a can, brother. That’s how I define it," he told Fox Business Digital.

There are many different energy drinks on the market today, which led Flair and his partner, Chad Bronstein, chairman and president of Carma HoldCo, to find a different avenue that made their product unique while also providing the consumer with a drink that will have endured energy.

That's where functional mushrooms — not psychedelic — come into play.

"That’s the key differentiator — there’s psychedelic mushrooms and there’s functional mushrooms. …[It] creates a sense of natural focus," Bronstein said. "We wanted to create an energy drink that was different, doesn’t give you the jitters and still keeps you focused and energized. That was the ingredient that we thought would do that."

The ingredients feature seven different mushrooms, all of which can be found at your local Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s. They are Chaga, Red Reishi, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps and Gotu Kola Extract.

For example, Cordyceps is known to boost energy, while Chaga delivers antioxidants to the body to help lower blood pressure and regulate the immune system.

The current flavors are dragonfruit, lemon and strawberry banana as Flair's brand is just getting started.

"We want to make sure we created an energy drink that really emulated Ric," Bronstein added.

"We think you think of Ric Flair in sports, when you think of ‘Woooo!’ and wanting to fire up an arena, if you know Ric Flair is in your arena, you know that you’re going to have him do something to fire up those teams."

The energy has to be non-stop if it's going to emulate Flair, and that's something he himself has seen personally when consuming his drink. He's also had friends test it out.

"I’ve given this to a guy that trains Olympic athletes, has run the NFL Combine, and was a strength and fitness coach at the University of Georgia for 10 years. He’s seen it all," Flair explained.

"He drinks it every day now and he said it makes time go by."