Red Sox star Alex Bregman launches custom beer collaboration with Samuel Adams focused on city's 'bold' spirit

Samuel Adams is once again teaming up with a superstar athlete from Boston, and this time, they’re hitting the diamond at Fenway Park.

Alex Bregman, the Boston Red Sox’s star third baseman, partnered with the iconic Boston brewery to launch "Bregman’s Beer," a limited-edition pale ale that will be exclusively sold at Samuel Adams Downtown Taproom and Boston Brewery.

This is the first custom collaboration with Bregman since he joined the Red Sox this offseason on a free agent deal.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"Alex Bregman is new to Boston, but he plays with the kind of passion and grit that this city instantly respects," Lauren True, head of brand, Samuel Adams, said in a statement. "He’s a natural fit for Sam Adams, where achieving greatness and hometown pride are core to our brand."

As True stated, Bregman quickly acclimated to the Red Sox, becoming a stable force at his position as well as when he heads to the plate for his at-bats. Baseball, much like the other sports in Boston, is central to the city’s fandom given the vast history Fenway Park and the Red Sox have.

SAMUEL ADAMS PARTNERS WITH BRAD MARCHAND ON SPECIAL BREW AFTER BRUINS SHOCKINGLY TRADED FRANCHISE LEGEND

Now, Bregman is making his mark off the dirt on Lansdowne Street.

"Nothing in Boston is handed to you – you’ve got to earn it," Bregman said in a statement. "That’s what I love about this city. Bregman’s Beer with Samuel Adams is a nod to that spirit – bold, proud, and built for game day."

This pale ale is perfect for some summer baseball watching in Bregman’s view, as it has bright citrus hops, a subtle pine taste and a clean finish.

And much like the other athlete collaborations, the can’s look is bright with team colors, featuring a red wrap with Bregman front and center in his Red Sox uniform.

Samuel Adams has also worked with Boston Bruins legend Brad Marchand this year, paying respects to him after he was shockingly traded to the Florida Panthers. It worked out for Marchand, who helped Florida win the Stanley Cup months after the trade, but he still made an impact on Boston with his own beer collaboration as he was transitioning to his new squad.

And another Boston champion, Celtics guard Derrick White, teamed up with the brewery for his own beer.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Marchand and White were already staples in the Boston sports community, but Bregman no longer feels like the "new guy" in town even if his debut season with the Red Sox is still going.

The city has embraced his game, and now they can do it at the bar as well as at Fenway Park.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.