Samuel Adams partners with Brad Marchand on special brew after Bruins shockingly traded franchise legend

Shocking isn’t even the word to describe the Boston Bruins trading franchise legend Brad Marchand to the Florida Panthers before the NHL trade deadline last week.

It was an unceremonious end to a 16-year career in Beantown, but one Boston staple isn’t letting Marchand head south without honoring the left winger’s contribution to the city.

Samuel Adams, the iconic Boston brewery, has teamed up with Marchand to toast his accomplishments, which include a Stanley Cup in 2011, with a limited-edition brew uniquely named the "Marchand(y)."

The brewery describes it as "a fun spin on the classic shandy style ale, a perfect counterbalance to Brad’s spirited reputation on the ice. It’s fruit-forward with notes of blackberry, easy-drinking, yet with just enough edge to keep things interesting."

"The Marchand(y) is the perfect beer to toast to a career defined by passion, grit, and an unbreakable bond with Boston," the press release reads.

Marchand was the Bruins’ captain, which made the move even more surprising. But with GM Don Sweeney clearly tearing the team down — several veterans like Brandon Carlo and Charlie Coyle were also dealt away — Marchand and the team couldn’t see eye-to-eye with his expiring contract at the end of the year, and a deal was made.

But Marchand’s face will still be around Boston, as the brew will be in limited-edition cans, as well as on draft, exclusively at the Samuel Adams Downtown Boston Taproom and Boston Brewery, beginning March 30.

"Being the captain of the Boston Bruins was the greatest honor of my life, and I am proud to team up with Samuel Adams on the Marchand(y) as a tribute to my time in this city," Marchand said in the release. "I will always be a Bostonian at heart, and I hope that fans will enjoy this beer to celebrate the 16 unforgettable years I spent wearing this jersey."

Lauren Price, head of brand, Samuel Adams, added: "Brad Marchand truly embodies the heart of Boston sports—grittiness, skills, and always showing up when it counts His blend of elite performance, passion, and relentless drive to perfect his craft makes him a natural fit for Samuel Adams. He’s built a lasting legacy here in Boston, and we’re proud to partner with Brad, who represents the spirit of our city so well. Boston will miss him!"

Panthers GM Bill Zito admitted on Sunday that the Marchand trade just beat the clock this past Friday on deadline day, and the team thought for a second they didn’t make it in time to land him. But the deal got done, and Bruins fans couldn’t believe one of the team’s franchise legends was heading somewhere else.

Marchand is on the final season of his eight-year, $49 million contract he signed before the 2016-17 campaign. It was reported the Bruins’ front office wouldn’t meet Marchand in the middle of his new contract demand for next season, and it became clear both sides were getting closer to parting ways.

It happened, and Marchand will now look forward to getting back on the ice with a different team, as he nurses an upper-body injury suffered on March 1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins — his last game as a Bruin.

