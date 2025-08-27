Real American Beer collaborates with WWE for special Hulk Hogan collectible can: 'Hulkamania forever'

Real American Beer (RAB) has collaborated with WWE to honor its co-founder, the late wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

The first-ever "Hulkamania Forever" collectible 16-ounce can will be available this fall for a limited time, as one of the fastest-growing beers in the United States wants to pay its respects to Hogan.

The can made its global debut on Saturday night at WWE’s Wrestlepalooza, which saw a sold-out crowd at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. With a live on-air toast to a Fan Zone takeover in the arena, wrestling fans got to see how Real American Beer is honoring "The Hulkster."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Chad Bronstein, the co-founder of Real American Beer alongside Hogan, discussed how important it was to the WWE Hall of Famer to "bring people together" – whether in the ring or grabbing a beer together.

WWE LEGEND HULK HOGAN'S REAL AMERICAN BEER LAUNCHES IN WALMART LESS THAN 1 YEAR AFTER LAUNCH

"We’re proud to partner with WWE to create a true tribute to the legendary Hulk Hogan," Bronstein said in a statement to FOX Business. "This campaign brings together two iconic American brands, a collector-tier release, and a national megaphone — it’s a powerful moment for our fans, our partners, and our future."

As part of the activation, WWE and RAB launched the "Hulkamania Sweepstakes," which gives fans a chance at two tickets to "Saturday Night’s Main Event" in Salt Lake City on Nov. 1.

"WWE has one of the most power brands in the world right now, and we’re thrilled to be working together on ‘Hulkamania Forever,’" Terri Francis, CEO of Real American Beer, said in a statement. "This LTO release delivers exactly what retailers want: high demand, built-in fan energy, and a commercial engine to drive velocity at shelf."

Real American Beer has become a top 10 growth-driving beer brand across the U.S. after being founded in June 2024. The premium light beer is found in 28 states and counting, and even hit the shelves of Walmart less than one year after its launch.

"Americans deserve a real American beer, and now they can grab Real American Beer at Walmart — America’s store. Our team is passionate about building a beer that brings America together. We are a beer for great American pastimes — sports, racing, grills, tailgates, family," Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, said in a statement back in April about the Walmart deal.

"Real American Beer is made for summer. And now, it’s easier than ever to get some, brother."

"With Hulkamania Forever, its second product launch, Real American Beer is doubling down on its promise: to unleash momentum, excitement, and legendary energy back to light beer," the brand said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hogan died in Clearwater, Florida last month of a heart attack, according to officials. He was 71 years old.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.