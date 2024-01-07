Ravens' Nelson Agholor falls excruciatingly short of major bonus

The Baltimore Ravens fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wet season finale on Saturday night, 17-10.

The Ravens, who have already clinched a first-round bye in the postseason, started Tyler Huntley at quarterback and tried to play spoiler to the Steelers’ playoff hopes. Ravens wide receiver Nelson Agholor came into the game with more than just a potential victory on his mind.

He was hoping to lock into a bonus with at least 10 catches and 58 yards receiving. He would have received $250,000 each for hitting the marks, according to The Action Network.

However, Agholor fell just short.

He led the team with five catches for 39 yards. He was five catches and 19 yards short of hitting the bonus.

The nine-year pro finished the regular season with 35 catches for 381 yards and four touchdowns. It’s the most touchdown catches he’s put on the board since the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Agholor will turn his attention to the playoffs now. They won the AFC North division for the first time since the 2019 season and are in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.

As of Sunday, Baltimore is fourth in points scored, yards gained and yards allowed. The team is first in points allowed.