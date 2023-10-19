Ravens legend Anquan Boldin teams up with Courtyard by Marriott to deliver ultimate 'Fan Room' experience

There's nothing quite like seeing your favorite team in person, and that sometimes requires traveling to their city and staying the night. Courtyard by Marriott, the official hotel partner of the NFL for the last 13 years, is now offering a stay that will make fans truly feel like they're part of the team.

Starting this Saturday, the Courtyard Baltimore Downtown/McHenry Row will be host to the "Ultimate Baltimore Ravens Fan Room." The room features a fully immersive experience that has exclusive in-room memorabilia, locker-themed closets, Ravens pillows and blankets, and a wall painted in all purple with the Ravens logo and city backdrop on it.

And who better to unveil the room than a member of the team's Super Bowl XLVII victory: wide receiver Anquan Boldin.

Boldin showed FOX Business Digital around the room on Thursday leading up to the first stay on Oct. 21 ahead of the Ravens' matchup with the Detroit Lions. He explained why Baltimore was one of the perfect destinations for Marriott to choose this special room.

"Man, this is a great city to play football in," Boldin, who caught 186 receptions for 2,645 yards and 14 touchdowns in his 45 regular-season games with the team. "The fans are definitely passionate. I was talking with somebody about ‘Purple Friday,’ and they couldn’t believe it how the entire city turns purple on Friday no matter what business or school you work for. They’re always supporting."

Boldin added: "My time here, they definitely supported me in every facet. My family as well. We felt welcomed from day one. So, yeah, we definitely love coming back to Baltimore. It’s our second home."

Only three teams had these fan rooms made up by Marriott this season. The New York Jets experience was live from Sept. 28-Oct. 15, and after the Ravens, the Seattle Seahawks will have their experience at the Courtyard Seattle Downtown/Lake Union from Oct. 28-Nov. 10.

"Each year we look for new ways to celebrate our guests’ passion for travel and football, and for the first time, we are turning our designation as the Official Hotel of the NFL into the ultimate expression of fandom with our Courtyard Ultimate NFL Fan Rooms," said Sarah Lipton, the vice president of premium and select brand marketing at Marriott International. "Our guests will be able to support their favorite teams on the road one hotel night stay at a time."

M&T Bank Stadium is expected to be packed this weekend for a marquee matchup between two of the top teams in the NFL early this season. The Lions lead the NFC North with a 5-1 record, and the Ravens are sitting atop the AFC North with a 4-2 record.

And Boldin believes there's room for improvement for his former squad despite their success. The Ravens' offense hasn't seemed to reach its fullest potential yet, but Boldin is confident that more time together on the field will see the group, led by new offensive coordinator Todd Monken and dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson, come through any week.

The Ravens, much like every other team in the league, have Super Bowl aspirations this season and they're currently on the right path to get that playoff spot to fight for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Fans may also get to experience the Super Bowl thanks to Marriott. Those who stay in one of these immersive rooms, or simply visit and stay at a Courtyard hotel in the U.S. during the NFL season, can enter and win "The Ultimate Upgrade: Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite" in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

But before that takes place, lucky members of the "Ravens Flock" will be experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime stay in a hotel room specifically designed for their love of the Ravens.