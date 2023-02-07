Expand / Collapse search
NFL

Rams rookie Ronnie Rivers hits $514K jackpot in Las Vegas

The rookie running back had a base salary of $705,000 in 2022

Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers recently spent some time in Las Vegas and was able to cash in big.

In one stroke of gambling luck, Rivers s won $514,837 playing three-card poker when he hit the jackpot, according to FOX 5 Vegas. That figure represents more than 70% of his salary this season.

According to the station, Rivers was visiting Nevada in celebration of his mother's birthday. The running back mentioned that he plans to use the winnings to buy his mom a new house.

Ronnie Rivers during a Rams game

Ronnie Rivers #30 of the Los Angeles Rams runs the ball while playing the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (John McCoy/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Rivers has base salary of $705,000 last season, in 2023 he is scheduled for a raise and is set to earn $870,000.

Caesars Palace took to Twitter to congratulate Rivers saying, "Ronnie Rivers hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot this weekend winning $514,837 on 3-card poker!"

The running back was also seen celebrating shortly after he realized he hit the jackpot.

"500,000!!!" an excited person could be heard saying, "Ronnie!!!"

The odds of getting a royal flush are 1 in 649,000.

Rivers initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after he wrapped up his college football career at Fresno State. He eventually landed with the Seattle Seahawks, but was released a short time later.

He went to sign with the Rams' practice squad. Rivers was elevated to Los Angeles' active roster in November.

Ronnie Rivers warms up before a game

Ronnie Rivers #30 of the Los Angeles Rams during warm up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The 24-year-old saw playing time in eight games during the season. Rivers had his first career start in Week 8 against the 49ers.

Ronnie Rivers runs with the football during a game

Rams running back Ronnie Rivers, left, rushes past 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga in the first quarter. The 49ers beat the Rams 31-14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images)

He ran for 21 yards on nine carries. He also hauled in five catch for 29 yards during the game.

Being an undrafted player usually means guaranteed money is not included in a contract, so Rivers incredible pay day certainly made for a great birthday gift for his mother.