Raising Cane’s begins 30-year anniversary with star-studded Super Bowl week celebration in San Francisco

To celebrate its 30th birthday, Raising Cane's pulled off perhaps its most epic celebrity get-together in San Francisco for Super Bowl week.

With partners like Christian McCaffrey working a shift early during Super Bowl week to Matthew Stafford and his family chowing down some chicken tenders almost immediately after winning his first Super Bowl, the party was on for owner and founder Todd Graves.

"Time flies, right? This is all I've done my whole adult life. And the best part about it is, same menu for 30 years, same crew, same culture, same vibe, same great people," Graves told Fox Business from the San Francisco Proper, where he hosted A-list celebrities.

Stars including Alix Earle, Jessica Alba, Emma Roberts, Machine Gun Kelly, Cardi B, Logan Paul and others joined Graves for the can’t-miss Super Bowl weekend in San Francisco, spanning a full hotel takeover and a series of standout events.

The weekend kicked off with an exclusive party at Charmaine’s Saturday night, followed by a pre-Super Bowl brunch at Villon Sunday morning and culminating with guests experiencing the big game from Todd Graves’ custom Raising Cane’s suites at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Graves realized long ago that sports could be the perfect opportunity to get celebrities of all types in the same room to build relationships.

"Before I was in business, we live and die by football season," Graves, a Georgia alum turned die-hard fan, said. "It's like, 'Hey, football season's coming.' My son's like, ‘X amount of days till it comes,’ and when it's done.

"But when I opened up in the north gates of LSU, it was in August. Opened up during football season, so it was tying into coming to Canes before the game, coming to Canes after the game. Just those game days were just slammed Friday night before everybody's fired up. Being tied into that emotion, it was something I wanted to tap into, that energy of football, that energy of sports."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will work a shift to celebrate his Super Bowl title, adding to the list of celebrities Graves has gotten to work with.

"I like to be part of big events, pop culture, things that are going on immediately, sports being one of those. It's having people that are Caniacs, having people that I respect," Graves said.

"I meet people and learn from people. So, for me, I'm constantly around business. But if I can be around performers, actors, athletes, learn from them in a different way — success is success, but there's different ways to go about it, and it really motivates me.

"Everybody had a great time, and I got to build relationships. I brought different people together from different walks of life, different industries, and everybody had a good time, learned from each other and created long-term friendships," Graves added.

"So, for me, I watch the game, but I get to sit next to so-and-so, and then I get to walk around and talk to so-and-so. The parties, all those things, everybody had a good time, created great relationships, and we get a good marketing return."