Qatar looking to US market ‘engine’ to bolster economy at FIFA World Cup: Secretary General Al-Thawadi

As Qatar prepares to host the next FIFA World Cup, its secretary general spotlighted the economic opportunity the event offers in an interview with Fox Sports this week.

"The U.S. market, it’s always a destination for global investment," Hassan Al-Thawadi told Stu Holden. "It is the engine of the world."

Qatar’s economy and commercial industry will be front and center on the international stage when the country hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup this November in Doha.

Soccer’s biggest tournament will welcome qualifying teams from 32 nations this year to compete for the big title.

"We're looking to establish not only the relationship that we've had over the years in terms of companies being here, but also for us to be present in the U.S. as well," Al-Thawadi said.

Al-Thawadi mentioned building a strong relationship with the U.S. over the years, referencing the Qatar emir’s recent trip to visit President Biden in January.

"I think it represents, again, the strong relationship, a strong partnership that we've had over the years in terms of economic development," the secretary general noted.

Al-Thawadi further reiterated how the event can bolster Qatar’s economy and diplomatic relations for the "long-term," leveraging one of the country’s most plentiful resources: oil.

"Our oil and gas sector and particularly the [liquefied natural gas] industry, did develop through partnerships initially with ExxonMobil and Mobil," Al-Thawadi explained. "That led to the prosperity that we're at and that we're experiencing today."

The secretary general expressed the country’s excitement for the games to get underway.

"It’s surreal," Al-Thawadi said. "It's going to showcase to the world, I think, the excitement that the Arab world has for hosting the first major tournament, the first World Cup in the Middle East, in the Arab world."

In a crucial part of the competition, qualifying teams will participate in a draw on Friday, in Doha, Qatar.