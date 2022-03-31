Expand / Collapse search
Qatar secretary general on FIFA World Cup: I can't even begin to describe how excited we are to host the US

The secretary general said it is 'fantastic' to have the US team playing in Qatar

The secretary-general of Qartar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, told Fox Sports' Stu Holden the country is "excited" to be hosting the U.S. team and fans for the World Cup.

"We're excited to have the U.S. coming over, because what we have is we have Canada, Mexico in the U.S.  – the future in the 2026 hosts. So for us, it's absolutely great to have ... the future hosts playing in Qatar right now," he said.

He added that he believed Americans are huge fans of soccer.

DOHA, QATAR -

A photo illustration of a mini replica FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 match ball ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 draw on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"I think in the last three tournaments, the U.S. was always the number one country in terms of ticket buyers or ticket purchases. And I think in this tournament if I'm not mistaken you are number two, I think Germany comes before you, which means it's … a football-loving nation."

The FIFA World Cup is an international football competition with top national teams from around the world. FIFA governs soccer and seeks to "develop the game around the world."

"And for us, having the American fans here, having the U.S. here, playing here, it's fantastic. I can't even begin to describe how excited we are to host the United States team and most importantly, the fans as well."

In a crucial part of the competition, qualifying teams will participate in a draw on Friday, in Doha, Qatar. You can watch the draw live on FS1, FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App

Hassan Al-Thawadi, Qatar's secretary general,

Hassan Al-Thawadi, (Fox Businsss / Fox News)

The World Cup will take place Monday, Nov 21, 2022 – Sunday, Dec 18, 2022.