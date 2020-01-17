President Trump celebrates LSU Tigers' national championship

After their 42-25 victory over Clemson, the LSU Tigers traveled to the White House on Friday to be congratulated by President Trump for their college football national championship title.

Trump recognized wide receiver Justin Jefferson for his 14 receptions totaling 227 yards and four touchdowns against Oklahoma in the college football playoffs semifinal, adding that Jefferson will be rich in his future career. He then described the team’s Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow as “very special,” noting the player’s recovery from a broken hand and 60-touchdown season.

“You did a job that few people will ever be able to do again,” Trump said of the Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron, suggesting that this year’s LSU team could be one of the greatest in the history of college football.

“I do have the best organization in the world — one team, one heartbeat — this is a players-driven program,” Orgeron said.

LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger lost his daughter-in-law, Carley McCord, in a plane crash ahead of LSU’s game against Oklahoma but helped deliver the team a 63-28 victory despite the tragedy, the New York Post reported.

“In the face of a heartbreaking tragedy, you rallied together behind offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger,” the president said.

Trump also took the opportunity to point out the historic gains on the stock market, the signing of the U.S.-China phase one deal and the Senate passing USMCA.

“With China, we’ll be taking in $250 billion a year and with Mexico [and] Canada, we’ll be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars a year,” Trump said.

