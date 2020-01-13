LSU coach Ed Orgeron captures bonus with victory

The Louisiana State University Tigers and coach Ed Orgeron captured the College Football Playoff Championship Game on Monday night 42-25 over Clemson.

Like most coaches at major college football programs, Orgeron earned a substantial incentive-based bonus.

Orgeron, 58, adds another $500,000 in bonus money to the $1.275 million he has already earned this season. The LSU coach earned extra cash for leading the Tigers to 12 regular-season wins and earning AP Coach of the Year honors.

Orgeron ranked 30th with a base salary of $4 million.

LSU and Clemson each earned $6 million in payouts for their respective conferences, the SEC and the ACC, by making it to the College Football Playoffs semifinals. The College Football Playoff disperses money to each conference in NCAA’s top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision through a revenue-sharing model.

Clemson has won two of the last three national championship games, including last year’s contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU last reached the national title game in 2011 under then-coach Les Miles.

