Philadelphia Flyers create 'rage room' for fans to destroy stuff

The Philadelphia Flyers have created a rage room for hockey fans to get their aggression out.

The new room in the Wells Fargo Center -- dubbed the "Disassembly Room" -- will be available for fans to use on Wednesday during the Flyers' home opener against the New Jersey Devils.

This is the first room of its kind in any stadium or arena in the four major North American sports. After a game, angry fans can go in, shut the door and release their pent-up frustration by smashing a bunch of objects. The crushable objects in the room can include everything from the logos of the team the Flyers just played to more random everyday items like televisions, plates, glasses, guitars and mirrors.

“The concept is definitely one-of-a-kind and non-traditional,” Valerie Camillo, president of business operations of the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center, said in a statement. “We ran the concept by some of our fans who told us they thought this would be a fresh way to have some harmless fun. I had never heard of a rage room before the design team pitched the idea. Now, I can’t wait to get in there and take a few whacks.”

Non-ragers can get in on the action by standing back and watching people smash the objects.

