Tampa Bay Lightning announce exclusive partnership with PepsiCo North America

The Tampa Bay Lightning and PepsiCo North American announced an exclusive seven-year partnership on Tuesday to bring the beverage to the Amalie Arena.

Pepsi will be the “exclusive carbonated soft drink, water (flat, sparkling, carbonated, premium, enhanced, flavored/non-flavored), energy drink, muscle milk, juice and tea” of the Amalie Arena.

Pepsi products will be served for all events at the arena starting with the Lightning’s season-opener against the Florida Panthers on Oct. 3, according to the news release.

"We could not be more pleased to have PepsiCo North America Beverages join the Tampa Bay Lightning and AMALIE Arena as one of our championship partners for the next seven years," Lightning chief executive officer Steve Griggs said. "We look forward to offering hockey fans and other arena guests the fantastic array of beverages produced by PepsiCo and we are excited about working together to market, activate and engage the Tampa Bay community through the joint strength and energy of our great brands."

The Lightning and Pepsi will also partner on several endeavors within the Tampa community.

Pepsi will sponsor one of the organization’s 10 Lightning Made Street Hockey rinks being constructed and will support the team’s annual Bolt Run, among supporting other events hosted by the team.

Lightning fans will see new Pepsi signage across the Amalie Arena, including in the facility’s west patio and primary entrance. Pepsi will also have digital and static signage for all Lightning games, concerts and other events.