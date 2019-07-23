These are world’s most valuable sports teams, report reveals

The Dallas Cowboys reclaimed its top spot on Forbes’ list of the 50 most valuable sports team in the world.
Forbes named “America’s Team” the “world’s most valuable sports franchise” for the fourth year in a row. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones bought the team 30 years ago for $150 million and the franchise is currently valued at $5 billion. The media outlet noted “nine of the 50 highest-rated sports TV broadcasts” were Dallas Cowboys games.
The NFL, as a whole, had the most valuable franchises on the list. However, teams from the MLB and NBA have been also taken top spots. Meanwhile, no teams from the NHL, MLS or Formula One broke the Top 50. The New York Rangers came in at No. 72.
In 2012, English soccer club Manchester United was the world’s only professional sports team that was worth more than $2 billion. Today, there are at least 50 teams worth more than $2 billion including just about every NFL team.
The media outlet reported that the teams that made the list had “turned a profit” of at least $25 million while Spanish club FC Barcelona was the only one to lose on an operating basis.
Rounding up the top 50 most valuable sports teams and their value are:
1. Dallas Cowboys - $5 billion
2. New York Yankees - $4.6 billion
3. Real Madrid - $4.24 billion
4. F.C. Barcelona - $4.02 billion
5. New York Knicks - $4 billion
6. Manchester United - $3.81 billion
7. New England Patriots - $3.81 billion
8. Los Angeles Lakers - $3.5 billion
9. Golden State Warriors - $3.5 billion
10. New York Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers - $3.3 billion (tied)
12. Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Rams - $3.2 billion (tied)
14. Washington Redskins and Chicago Cubs - $3.1 billion (tied)
16. San Francisco 49ers - $3.05 billion
17. Bayern Munich - $3.02 billion
18. San Francisco Giants - $3 billion
19. Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears - $2.9 billion (tied)
21. New York Jets - $2.85 billion
22. Houston Texans and Boston Celtics - $2.8 billion (tied)
24. Philadelphia Eagles - $2.75 billion
25. Manchester City - $2.69 billion
26. Denver Broncos - $2.65 billion
27. Green Bay Packers - $2.63 billion
28. Atlanta Falcons - $2.6 billion
29. Baltimore Ravens - $2.59 billion
30. Pittsburgh Steelers - $2.59 billion
31. Seattle Seahawks - $2.58 billion
32. Chelsea F.C. - $2.58 billion
33. Miami Dolphins - $2.58 billion
34. Oakland Raiders - $2.42 billion
35. Minnesota Vikings - $2.4 billion
36. Indianapolis Colts - $2.38 billion
37. Brooklyn Nets - $2.35 billion
38. Houston Rockets, Carolina Panthers and New York Mets- $2.3 billion (tied)
41. Los Angeles Chargers - $2.28 billion
42. Arsenal F.C. - $2.27 billion
43. Dallas Mavericks - $2.25 billion
44. Los Angeles Clippers - $2.2 billion
45. Liverpool F.C. - $2.18 billion
46. Arizona Cardinals - $2.15 billion
47. St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs - $2.1 billion (tied)
49. Jacksonville Jaguars - $2.08 billion
50. New Orleans Saints - $2.08 billion