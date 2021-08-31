Patriots' Mac Jones inks first endorsement deal with Nobull

Mac Jones received his first endorsement deal the day before the New England Patriots decided to release Cam Newton and make him the starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

Jones announced Monday he landed an endorsement from NOBULL, a company that sells training shoes, apparel and accessories for men and women.

"Team NOBULL is made up of people who work hard and don’t believe in excuses. I am proud to announce that I am NOBULL," he wrote in the caption an Instagram post.

The video shows Jones training on the football field and in the gym and addressed everyone who told him he wasn’t going to make it or wasn’t right for the quarterback position at every football level.

"Expectations come from other people. I have goals," Jones says in the clip.

One of the goals is to win games for the Patriots this season and he will have a very good chance to do that as the team’s starting quarterback.

Jones, who was selected 15th overall by the Patriots in the 2021 draft, was essentially given the keys to the Camaro on Tuesday when the team decided to cut Newton.

The Alabama standout had a solid preseason which gave him enough separation over the veteran quarterback to propel him to be the starter.