Patriots legend Vince Wilfork teams up with Samuel Adams for grilling-themed beer launch

Samuel Adams continues its trend of working with Boston sports legends to produce beer that encapsulates not just the player, but the passionate fan base they played for under the lights.

This time, the beloved brewery teamed up with Vince Wilfork, the ex-New England Patriots star defensive tackle, to release a beer with a playful twist on his name.

The "Vince Grill-Fork Lager," a limited-edition Vienna-style lager that was made to go with barbequed meats, was crafted just in time for football season. And Wilfork’s former team is playing well, tied with the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East lead at 4-2 through six games.

"New England football is all about passion and perseverance," Wilfork, the two-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots, said in a statement. "That is what inspired the Vince Grill-Fork Lager with Samuel Adams. It’s for the fans who never sit out a Sunday, who grill hard, cheer loud and celebrate every win together."

Sam Adams describes the lager as "smooth, bold and full of flavor," which is like the other beers the brewery collaborated with athletes to produce.

The first was the "(Derrick) White Ale" with Boston Celtics star guard Derrick White. Then, the brand bid farewell to a Boston Bruins legend, Brad Marchand, after he was traded to the Florida Panthers last season. Before helping the Panthers win the Stanley Cup, the "Marchand(y)" was born.

And before this new partnership with Wilfork, new Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman quickly got acquainted with his new city with "Bregman’s Beer" during baseball season.

"Vince Wilfork shares our passion for the community, and together we’ve created a brew that celebrates flavor, fun and the spirit of New England football," Samuel Adams’ Head of Brand Lauren True wrote in a statement.

Wilfork played 11 of his 13 NFL seasons in New England, tallying 16 sacks and 517 tackles (37 for loss) and earning five Pro Bowls during his time there. He also achieved his only first-team All-Pro honors during the 2012 season, while making second-team All-Pro three separate times.

Wilfork played his final two seasons with the Houston Texans before retiring after the 2016 campaign.

