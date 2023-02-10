Patriots billionaire owner says NFL team will remain a family affair for 'decades to come'

Self-made billionaire Robert Kraft said during his appearance on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that he has no plans to sell his beloved NFL team – the New England Patriots, touting that the franchise will remain a family affair for "decades to come."

MEET ROBERT KRAFT, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS OWNER AND BILLIONAIRE MOGUL

"After my family, the New England Patriots are the most important thing in my life. It's not a business. It's really part of my family. It's part of the community. If we do well, it makes the whole region better," Kraft told FOX Business host Neil Cavuto Friday.

"I'm never selling it. We've set it up, so it hopefully stays in the family for many decades to come," Kraft explained.

Kraft bought the New England Patriots for $172 million in 1994. The team is now worth about $6 billion, according to Forbes.

As a New England native, Kraft remarked that he oftentimes has to "pinch [him]self" as a reminder of how "privileged" he is to own an NFL team in his hometown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

"I love being in the locker room, being around the players. I just pinch myself that I've been so privileged to own a franchise in my hometown. The good Lord was very kind to allow that to happen," Kraft explained.

Since acquiring the Patriots, Kraft has remained a widely popular owner throughout the NFL. Kraft is known to stay away from the day-to-day operations of the team and will rarely question the decisions from the coaching staff.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 'ENGAGED IN FINANCIAL IMPROPRIETIES,' US ATTORNEY'S OFFICE INVESTIGATING: REPORT

Kraft said that although everyone manages differently, he chooses to give his staff the "full authority to do as they please."

"Well, everyone manages in a different way. I can only speak for myself. I try to hire the best people I can. I give them accountability, full authority to do as they please. Hold them accountable. But, if things aren't going the way I'd like, we'd meet in private and have our discussions and make changes. It's something we've done this year," he said.

"I'm very happy that we were able to bring in a new offensive coordinator to help develop our young quarterback, Mac Jones. I think bringing in Bill O'Brien has been a big plus for our franchise and that was done in full cooperation with Coach Belichick, and I'm very excited about our team for next year," Kraft continued.

When asked about his prediction for Super Bowl LVII, he said: "This will probably be the most watched Super Bowl ever."

The Pats have appeared in 10 Super Bowls and won six, tied for the most in NFL history, under Kraft.

He concluded by saying that his "focus" right now is "getting the New England Patriots back to the playoffs" as soon as possible.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE