Meet Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner and billionaire mogul

For New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Super Bowl appearances have become more of an expectation than a novelty.

Continue Reading Below

Kraft’s Patriots are set to play in the Super Bowl for the 10th time since he purchased the team in 1994 for $172 million. The franchise is now worth an estimated $3.8 billion and ranks as the NFL’s second-most valuable franchise, according to Forbes.

“In life, I think it’s important to dream big. My dream was to be able to own the NFL franchise that I adored and was passionate about. I wanted the privilege of trying to run it in my own hometown. [That day] a lot of things came together,” Kraft recently told ESPN. “It’s unbelievable to me; I just sit back and pinch myself, that we were able to do it. [Tom] Brady and [Bill] Belichick get a lot of the credit, as they deserve to get. Really, the hidden asset in all of this is the fan support we got.”

While Kraft, 77, is best known as the Patriots owner, he began building his fortune while working for the Rand-Whitney Group, a Massachusetts-based paper and packaging company. Kraft eventually bought out the company and founded the Kraft Group, a holding company with investments in sports, real estate and various other industries. He has a personal net worth of $6.6 billion, according to Forbes.

Through the Kraft Group, he owns the Patriots' home field, Gillette Stadium, as well as Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution and the esports franchise Boston Uprising of the Overwatch League. He also purchased a stake in the UFC mixed martial arts promotion in 2016.

Advertisement

A prominent philanthropist, Kraft has donated roughly $600 million to charity to date.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

Under a regime led by Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, the Patriots have won five Super Bowl rings. The franchise will look to expand on their dominance against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.