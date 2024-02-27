Patrick Willis explains how CoachTube helps empower athletes looking to take their game to the next level

San Francisco 49ers legendary linebacker Patrick Willis, who will be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a part of the Class of 2024, is the perfect player to learn from if you’re looking to take your defensive game to the next level on the football field.

But, instead of simply watching highlight tapes of Willis during his seasons with the 49ers, CoachTube, an online training platform that connects athletes and coaches as well as those that want to expand their sports acumen with some of the best in the world at many sports, is doing it better.

Willis is one of many coaches that are featured on the platform that creates courses online for any to consume.

"Right now, it’s super coach-to-coach, but it’s accessible to anyone that wants to learn sports," he told Fox Business Digital over the phone. "We have different sports: Football, basketball, baseball amongst other sports. It’s an online platform that anyone can go to and learn their sport to become better athletes."

CoachTube has a vast library of instruction and knowledge from football and baseball, to basketball and hockey. Any sport you can virtually think of is on the platform.

For football, Willis joins the likes of Bill O’Brien, Brian Polian, Sean Payton and many more legends in the game that offer everything from offensive line drills to reading defenses.

"Really what I love about it is growing up, I didn’t have access to coaches like that, be it in-person or online," Willis said. "What I love about this is I have been able to create my own videos to where I can teach from those and I don’t have to be there in person, but anyone from wherever they may be can log in and have access to get it."

Willis’s course on CoachTube, which goes for $47, is called "Build the Beast."

As you’d expect, Willis is giving his insight on how to play the linebacker position, and this is coming from a Butkus Award and Jack Lambert Award winner while at Ole Miss in his college days and eventually racking up 950 tackles over eight NFL seasons. Willis ended up with seven Pro Bowls and five first-team All-Pros during his career as well.

"Are your linebackers outmatched? Backs and TE’s killing you with speed and size? Blockers completely taking your guys out of the play, too easily and too often? Missed assignments, false steps, poor angles, and poor technique driving you nuts?" Willis’ course says. "Ore… are you simply looking to gain a major edge over your opponent, by greatly upgrading your defensive play?"

That and much more can be found on CoachTube, which is giving athletes unprecedented control over their journey in sports, while coaches like Willis have the opportunity to continue to build their brand in their respective game.