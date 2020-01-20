MMA fighter John Gotti III, grandson of 'Teflon Don,' returns to ring

John Gotti III, the grandson of infamous New York crime family boss John Gotti, will headline a mixed martial arts event that airs on the UFC Fight Pass streaming service on Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Gotti, 27, is a top welterweight prospect who has amassed an undefeated 4-0 record as a professional MMA fighter. He will fight Marcos Lloreda in Lincoln, R.I., at CES 60, the upcoming card for Classic Entertainment & Sports MMA.

To date, Gotti has won all of his professional bouts by first-round knockout, with an average fight time of just 97 seconds. Despite the dubious history associated with his last name, Gotti is focused on forging his own legacy in combat sports.

RAIDERS MOVE TO LAS VEGAS HAS KEY FINANCIAL PERK FOR FREE AGENTS

“I have the same name as my grandfather and my father, but I’m doing my own thing,” Gotti told the Boston Globe earlier this month. “I’m going down a different path than that other stuff.”

The Gotti family gained infamy in the New York City area due to their involvement with the Gambino organized crime syndicate. Gotti III’s grandfather, known as “the Teflon Don” for his ability to evade prosecution, was eventually convicted on federal criminal charges and died in prison in 2002. His father, also served time in prison on racketeering charges.

Gotti was scheduled to fight Lloreda at CES 59 last October but he was forced to withdraw due to an injury. While the Gotti-Lloreda fight will air on UFC Fight Pass, the top-tier mixed martial arts organization’s streaming service, Gotti has yet to sign with a major fight promotion.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He told MMA Fighting last year that he plans to build up experience on the regional fight circuit before attempting to sign with a national organization.

“I’m looking to get as many fights as I can on the regional circuit here,” Gotti told the website. “Hopefully get some solid rounds in against some tough, tough competition, and when the time comes it will come. I’m a big believer in not rushing anything, staying patient, and everything will fall into place accordingly.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM