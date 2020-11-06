Rare Patrick Mahomes sports card collection hits eBay for whopping amount

A large collection of Patrick Mahomes trading cards hit eBay last month and is selling for a pretty penny.

The seller is seeking $7.5 million for the collection, which features 32 Mahomes cards with a 1/1 serial number, which means they are the only ones in existence.

The collection also includes a handful of Beckett, PSA and GMA graded cards. All of the cards are from 2017, which was when Mahomes was a rookie for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Robert DeArmitt Jr. and his wife, Heidi, are selling the cards and are huge Chiefs fans. They told TMZ Sports on Thursday they had a feeling the Texas Tech standout was going to be a great quarterback when he got into the league and they started buying up a bunch of Mahomes cards.

Robert DeArmitt Jr. told the website that one of his big purchases at the beginning of his collection was a Mahomes card for $275. The card is worth about $400,000 now. He told the site he and his wife put about $20,000 into the card collection and he believes the collection is worth what it’s listed for on eBay.

He added he’s already received “seven-figure offers” for the cards.

The sports card hobby recently made a roaring comeback during the coronavirus pandemic with collectors of all ages looking back into their own collections to see if they have anything valuable while others focused on the cards in the present day.