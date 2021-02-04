Patrick Mahomes more successful than Michael Jordan early in career, Chiefs CEO says

Patrick Mahomes to the Kansas City Chiefs represents what Michael Jordan was to the Chicago Bulls, Clark Hunt, the franchise’s CEO, said Wednesday.

Hunt was asked in an interview with 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City about Mahomes’ success in just his fourth year in the NFL and what it was like having a “Michael Jordan” type player on the team.

“Yeah, it's amazing the success that Patrick has had so early in his career. I mean really more so than Michael Jordan had early in his career,” Hunt said. “It took Michael a few years before he won his first championship and Patrick, in year one, had us on the cusp of making the Super Bowl, and unfortunately, the Patriots didn't let it happen that year. We're just blessed to have him and it's gonna be a fun 10-plus year career for Patrick in Kansas City.”

Hunt said everyone thought Mahomes was going to take some time to develop, but it was only in his second year, and first as a starter, where he led the Chiefs to the AFC Championship. In his second year as a starter, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.

Jordan didn't win his first conference championship and NBA Finals until 1991. It was his seventh year in the NBA at that point.

Hunt pinned some of the success on coach Andy Reid.

“We’re so fortunate to have Andy Kansas City. From the day he walked into the building, the entire culture changed, and he put us on an ark towards having sustained success…. We’re gonna be fortunate enough to have Andy in Kansas City here for the foreseeable future,” he added.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The Chiefs, with a win, will accomplish something only Tom Brady and the New England Patriots have done in the last 10 or more years -- win back-to-back titles. Mahomes could be the first person since Terry Bradshaw to win back-to-back Super Bowl MVPs.