Patrick Mahomes injury damages Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl odds

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly dislocated his kneecap during the team’s blowout win of the Denver Broncos on Thursday night and the team’s Super Bowl odds suffered.

While the Chiefs were among the favorites to win the Super Bowl heading into the game, the Mahomes injury set Kansas City back a bit in the eyes of oddsmakers.

Kansas City was a 6/1 favorite at +600 to win their second-ever Super Bowl, according to Bet-NJ.com. The Chiefs last won the Super Bowl in the 1969 season, defeating the Minnesota Vikings.

But has Mahomes left Arrowhead Stadium, the team’s chances also sunk.

The Chiefs are now listed at 12/1 and +1200 to win the Super Bowl, according to Bet-NJ.com.

“The Mahomes injury news makes grim reading for Chiefs fans as far as the odds are concerned,” said Bet-NJ betting expert Alex Donohue. “The reaction from the oddsmakers says it all and it now looks like one of the early season favorites face a significantly tougher task in their bid to improve on last season.”

The Chiefs went 12-4 and nearly made the Super Bowl last season, but fell to the New England Patriots. The Chiefs’ loss appears to be the Patriots’ gain as their odds got better.

Before Kansas City’s game Thursday, the Patriots were a 3/1 favorite at +300 to win the Super Bowl. After the game, New England became a 9/4 favorite at +225 to win their seventh championship.

“To compound the Chiefs' misery, the Patriots' odds of winning a third Vince Lombardi Trophy in four years have shortened without them having even picked up the pigskin yet this week,” Donohue said.

Mahomes is reportedly set to miss at least three weeks with the injury but could play through it after that.

Through seven games this season, the reigning NFL MVP had 2,180 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and only one interception to his credit. The Chiefs are 5-2 with the win over the Broncos.

