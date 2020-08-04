Patrick Mahomes becomes equity partner of sports nutrition company

Patrick Mahomes, fresh off a Super Bowl MVP award and the richest contract in NFL history, scored his latest endorsement Tuesday as he signed a multiyear deal to become an equity partner of BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.

BioSteel said in a press release that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback was turned on to the company’s products by his trainer, which paved the way for the partnership.

“I have been using BioSteel's products for years, and I love that its products are all-natural and sugar-free,” Mahomes said in the release. “I've been fortunate enough to be educated on sports nutrition by the best, and I want to pass along this knowledge to today's youth.”

BioSteel co-founders John Celenza and Michael Cammalleri also shared their excitement.

“We've provided Patrick's trainer Bobby Stroupe with BioSteel product for years and have always known Patrick to be a big fan of the brand,” Celenza said. “As we move into the U.S., the timing made sense to partner with Patrick. Authenticity is everything to us, which made partnering with him an easy choice.”

Cammalleri added: “As an athlete and businessperson, I've sat on both sides of these deals. I went down to train with Patrick at Bobby's gym and was able to spend time with him and his team. I could not be happier with Patrick being the person that helps lead and amplify our brand.”

Some of Mahomes’ endorsement deals already include Oakley, State Farm, Adidas and Procter and Gamble. He signed a record-breaking contract last month that also gave the Chiefs some flexibility in paying for the dynasty they’re destined to build.

He told Yahoo Sports that his off-field earnings played a factor in his new contract – similar to what Tom Brady did while with the New England Patriots.

“I considered everything — you have to look at your stuff off the field, you have to look at your whole value and everything that comes in,” Mahomes said.

“Obviously, it all starts on the field, and you want to find a way to get the best team around you so you can go out there and win football games every single year,” he continued. “I just wanted to make sure that we have a good team and that the people around me that are making me look good every single day are getting theirs, as well.”