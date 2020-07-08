Patrick Mahomes is prohibited from doing these activities after signing new contract

Patrick Mahomes’ record-breaking 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs worth $503 million will inevitably allow him to purchase big-ticket items whenever he wants.

But the average everyday person will still be able to do some fun activities that Mahomes’ contract with the Chiefs prohibits him from doing. The quarterback explained Tuesday in an interview 610 Sports Radio’s The Drive, detailing to hosts Carrington Harrison and Sean “Sports Machine” Levine some of the things he cannot do while under contract.

“I still don’t think I’m allowed to play basketball. I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there’s a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing too, I don’t know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It’s pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do. I’ll probably be sticking with football and video games for now,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to the contract Monday. The quarterback gets $477 million in guaranteed mechanisms and the ability to opt-out at several points in the deal if his mechanisms aren’t exercised, his agency, Steinberg Sports, announced. He also has a no-trade clause.

Mahomes had two years remaining on his existing contract with the Chiefs. The 10-year deal takes effect in 2022. He will be 36 when his contract expires.

The Super Bowl MVP received a ton of praise across social media. He said it was “cool” to hear from people like LeBron James.

“It’s just the numbers that text me that I have zero idea who it is, and they congratulate me,” the told the radio station. “I just say, ‘thank you.’ I have no idea. I’ve given this number to somebody. Everybody from Trae Young to D-Wade to LeBron, guys in our league, Deshaun [Watson], [Drew] Brees, all these guys, everybody is congratulating me from all different sports leagues. It’s really cool to see.”