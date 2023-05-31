Female HS track athlete suing Connecticut over transgender policy: 'Disheartening'

One female athlete is suing her home state of Connecticut for its unfair transgender policies, arguing that forcing girls to compete alongside biological men with a "huge" physical advantage is "not fair."

NCAA, LEADERS ARE DELIBERATELY TURNING A BLIND EYE TO INJUSTICES IN WOMEN'S SPORTS

"All four years of my high school experience, I raced against these two biological males who ended up taking four state championships, two honorary awards, and countless other opportunities for myself to advance. And it's not fair to force people to participate against biological males, and so that's why I'm suing," Chelsea Mitchell argued during an appearance on "Varney & Co."

Image 1 of 3

"It's not fair that these biological males took these titles from myself and other girls, and so the record should reflect that. But also, we want the policy reversed so that no other female in Connecticut has to go through the same thing that I went through," she told substitute host Lauren Simonetti on Wednesday.

Selina Soule, a fellow frustrated track and field athlete, is joining the legal battle against the state of Connecticut, and is pleading with other women to take a stand in defense of women's sports.

RILEY GAINES CALLS OUT TENNIS STARS OVER SILENCE IN TRANS SPORTS DEBATE: 'SCARED OF THIS CANCEL CULTURE'

"Everybody who has encountered this issue needs to speak up and ask for fairness," Soule said last week on "America Reports." "I was one of the very first to start speaking on this issue, and it’s taken a while, but we are finally starting to get somewhere… we need to protect every single girl in this country."

Soule urged "everybody out there… to start speaking on this issue and ask for fairness to be restored to women's sports."

Attorney Christiana Kiefer joined both of her clients, Mitchell and Soule, separately during their TV interviews, detailing the several ways the athletic community can come together and "win" their case.

FORMER EDUCATION SEC. RIPS BIDEN'S VOW TO VETO WOMEN'S SPORTS BILL: 50 YEARS GONE WITH THE ‘STROKE OF A PEN’

"It's so important that our laws and policies, not just in Connecticut but across the United States as well, reflect biological reality. And that's the whole reason Title IX was passed nearly 50 years ago, was to ensure that girls like Chelsea and like the young woman who are now protected in the state of Alabama, can compete on a fair and level playing field and not be forced to race against males who have inherent physical advantages over them," Kiefer explained Wednesday.

"It's been really encouraging to see more than 21 states now protecting women's sports across our country. And we just want to see that momentum continue."

As the fight against transgender policy continues to heat up, women nationwide are joining the conversation.

When she initially launched her lawsuit, Mitchell noted that there was "a lot of silence" and "whispered support" for her cause. In the past year, there has been a surge of support for female athletes, making it "much easier" for women to stand up for themselves on a legislative stage.

Mitchell continued, spotlighting the ground-breaking impact trans athletes have had, and will continue to have on female sports if changes are not made.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"In competitive sports, we need these sex-separated categories so that women still have the opportunity to win. You know, I mean, I worked for years to get to that state championship, to be on the line, to win that race; and to have that kind of taken from you is really just frustrating and disheartening, especially because you know the person next to you has a huge physical advantage," she concluded.

Fox News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.