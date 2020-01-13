College Football National Championship game: LSU tops Clemson in this business category

The 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Game won’t kick off in New Orleans until Monday night, but the Louisiana State University Tigers have already topped the Clemson University Tigers in one business category, according to leading e-commerce retailer Fanatics.

LSU outsold Clemson in 28 of the 50 states in the seven days since each school won their semifinals matchups on Dec. 28. The result was based on sales across all Fanatics sites, including the NCAA Team Shop and both teams’ official online stores.

LSU held the sales advantage through much of the southern U.S., including its home state of Louisiana, Texas and California. Clemson dominated the East Coast states in sales from its home of South Carolina up through Maine, according to Fanatics.

Combined sales of LSU and Clemson merchandise were nearly 40 percent higher than merchandise sales for the two College Football Playoff finalists the same week one year ago, according to Fanatics. The company does not disclose exact sales figures.

The championship game features a battle between two star quarterbacks. LSU’s Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in April, while Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is already considered the frontrunner when he becomes eligible the following year.

Both LSU and Clemson enter the game with undefeated 14-0 records. President Trump will be in attendance.

The 20220 College Football Playoff championship game kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

