Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Olympics
Published | Updated

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson says partnership with Kraft Natural Cheese is a 'full-circle moment'

'This was in our fridge and pantry every second of every day'

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for May 15

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Shawn Johnson's childhood wasn't exactly normal. 

She essentially trained to become a gold medalist her entire life.

Johnson won gold at the age of 16 at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Again, not exactly the typical childhood.

But one thing almost everyone can relate to about Johnson's upbringing is a household with Kraft Natural Cheese products.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shawn Johnson at kraft event

Shawn Johnson attends the Kraft Signature Shreds Launch Event May 14, 2024, in Nashville. (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Kraft Natural Cheese / Getty Images)

Johnson was in her hometown of Nashville Tuesday night to help launch Kraft Natural Cheese and Kraft Signature Shreds at 404 Kitchen.

The 32-year-old grew up with the brand in her household, and not much has changed.

"It’s very nostalgic, especially growing up in the Midwest in Iowa," Johnson said in a recent interview with FOX Business. "This was in our fridge and pantry every second of every day. It was in every grocery store run. I feel like my grandma’s homemade mac ‘n cheese was made with Kraft Natural Cheese. It’s a fun, full-circle moment, and I love it. As a parent, I’m like, ’Here we go again.'"

Shawn Johnson with kraft products

Shawn Johnson at the Kraft Signature Shreds Launch Event May 14, 2024, in Nashville. (Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for Kraft Natural Cheese / Getty Images)

FOX SPORTS' STU HOLDEN REVEALS 'DOOMSDAY' SUMMER SCENARIO WHERE GREGG BERHALTER COULD BE OUT AS COACH

Johnson's favorite part about her new partnership with Kraft Natural Cheese, though, is the ability to make it as family-friendly as possible.

"I always love these partnerships, especially in an Olympic year. I feel like it’s the busiest time of year, and to be able to do things like this, partner with an amazing company like this, it’s really cool. And I love how they made it about enjoyable moments with families. I have babies myself, so it makes sense. And we have a lot of Kraft Natural Cheese at home. It’s an easy fit," she said.

Shawn Johnson winning gold

Shawn Johnson celebrates her gold medal on the balance beam during the gymnastics apparatus finals at the National Indoor Stadium during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.  (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports / IMAGN)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson has three children all under the age of five with her husband, former NFL player Andrew East. So, expect plenty of macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese and anything Kraft Natural Cheese in the East household for quite some time.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.