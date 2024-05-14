Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson says partnership with Kraft Natural Cheese is a 'full-circle moment'

Shawn Johnson's childhood wasn't exactly normal.

She essentially trained to become a gold medalist her entire life.

Johnson won gold at the age of 16 at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. Again, not exactly the typical childhood.

But one thing almost everyone can relate to about Johnson's upbringing is a household with Kraft Natural Cheese products.

Johnson was in her hometown of Nashville Tuesday night to help launch Kraft Natural Cheese and Kraft Signature Shreds at 404 Kitchen.

The 32-year-old grew up with the brand in her household, and not much has changed.

"It’s very nostalgic, especially growing up in the Midwest in Iowa," Johnson said in a recent interview with FOX Business. "This was in our fridge and pantry every second of every day. It was in every grocery store run. I feel like my grandma’s homemade mac ‘n cheese was made with Kraft Natural Cheese. It’s a fun, full-circle moment, and I love it. As a parent, I’m like, ’Here we go again.'"

Johnson's favorite part about her new partnership with Kraft Natural Cheese, though, is the ability to make it as family-friendly as possible.

"I always love these partnerships, especially in an Olympic year. I feel like it’s the busiest time of year, and to be able to do things like this, partner with an amazing company like this, it’s really cool. And I love how they made it about enjoyable moments with families. I have babies myself, so it makes sense. And we have a lot of Kraft Natural Cheese at home. It’s an easy fit," she said.

Johnson has three children all under the age of five with her husband, former NFL player Andrew East. So, expect plenty of macaroni and cheese, grilled cheese and anything Kraft Natural Cheese in the East household for quite some time.

