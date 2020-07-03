Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

Ohio school district to retire ‘Redskins’ name for sports teams

The Forest Hills Board of Education voted 4-1

close
Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek says the National Football League will do whatever it takes to make its season start on time.video

NFL will most likely start on time: Abby Hornacek

Fox Nation host Abby Hornacek says the National Football League will do whatever it takes to make its season start on time.

An Ohio school district has decided that its high school sports teams should no longer be known as the Redskins.

Continue Reading Below

The Forest Hills Board of Education voted 4-1 on Thursday to “retire” the name and mascot at Anderson High School. A new name has not been chosen, and officials plan to soon announce a timeline and process for how a new name and mascot will be selected.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS TO REVIEW TEAM NAME, CONSIDER CHANGE AMID SPONSOR PUSHBACK

The Redskins logo will be phased out in stages beginning in the 2020-21 school year, officials said. Anderson Township is an eastern Cincinnati suburb.

NIKE PULLS WASHINGTON REDSKINS APPAREL FROM ITS WEBSITE AMID TEAM NAME CONTROVERSY

Former NFL player Burgess Owens explains why the NFL’s use of the name ‘Redskins’ is not racist, while critics have lambasted the team for its use of a derogatory name for Native Americans.Video

Board members had discussed the name change at length during a meeting on Tuesday, with some noting they had resisted efforts to change the name in recent years but now felt it had become too divisive.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

Board member Patty Taylor cast the lone vote against the motion, saying it should be postponed because there has been little public discussion on the matter outside of emails.

Taylor said the decision should go to a public vote and also voiced concerns about the cost of removing imagery from the school.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Amid the national reckoning with racial injustice, pressure has been mounting on schools to abandon the name called a “dictionary-defined racial slur” by experts and advocates.