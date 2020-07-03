Washington Redskins to review team name, consider change amid sponsor pushback

The Washington Redskins will review their team name and consider a potential change after FedEx and other sponsors pressured the franchise, the team announced Friday.

Officials said the review “formalizes the initial discussion the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.” Native American groups have long argued that the Redskins team name and logo are racist.

“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” team owner Dan Snyder said in a statement.

The announcement comes one day after FedEx, the naming rights partner on Washington's home stadium, asked the team to change their name. Nike, the official supplier of NFL uniforms and sideline gear, scrubbed Redskins apparel from its website.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.