Odell Beckham Jr. arrest warrant issued over alleged contact with security guard in LSU title celebration

Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. is facing an arrest warrant in New Orleans in connection to his alleged actions toward a security guard in Louisiana State University’s locker room following the College Football Playoff title game on Monday night.

In a video of the alleged incident, Beckham appeared to smack a security guard on the backside during the LSU Tigers’ postgame celebration at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. The guard appeared to be telling LSU players not to smoke cigars in the locker room.

A New Orleans Police Department spokesperson confirmed to TMZ Sports that an arrest warrant was issued.

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

Beckham, who played at LSU from 2011 to 2013, was seen celebrating on the field following the Tigers' 42-25 win over Clemson University in the national championship game. In a separate incident following the game, Beckham was caught on video handing LSU players cash on the field.

LSU Athletics initially said the money was fake. However, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said during an appearance on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast that Beckham had given him real cash.

NCAA rules prohibit active student-athletes from accepting cash or any other financial benefits. The rule would not apply to Burrow, who graduated from LSU with a master's degree in December.

School officials said they were in contact with the athletes who purportedly received cash, as well as the NCAA and Southeastern Conference officials, to "rectify the situation."

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night," LSU Athletics said in a statement.

