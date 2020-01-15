LSU's Joe Burrow says Odell Beckham Jr. gave him real cash after CFP title win

LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow said NFL superstar Odell Beckham Jr. gave him real cash following the team’s win in the College Football Playoff championship game, days after the school said the money Beckham was seen giving out to players after the game was fake.

Burrow was asked if Beckham gave him money during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast on Wednesday. The 23-year-old quarterback, who graduated from LSU with a master’s degree in December, did not mince words.

“I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah,” Burrow told the hosts. The future NFL quarterback did not say whether Beckham gave him money during the postgame celebration on the field.

Beckham, who attended LSU and plays for the NFL’s Cleveland Browns, was seen handing out wads of cash to various players on the field at the Louisiana Superdome after the school’s 42-25 win over the Clemson Tigers on Monday night. LSU officials told the Baton Rouge Advocate the money Beckham handed out was fake.

NCAA rules prohibit players from accepting cash in any form, so it’s unclear if Beckham’s actions constituted a potential violation. As a graduate, Burrow would not be affected either way.

An LSU representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Beckham has yet to address the situation.

Burrow is widely expected to be the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft in April.

