How much money does Novak Djokovic earn?

Serbian tennis pro Novak Djokovic began his career in 2003. Since those early days, Djokovic has achieved record-breaking success and international fame. "Nole" has won 17 Grand Slam singles titles, five ATP Tour Masters 1000 titles and 12 ATP Tour 500 titles.

The husband to Jelena and father of two is a sporting celebrity with numerous endorsement deals under his belt. With 94 percent of his earnings made from deals, how much in total does a sports champion at the peak of his game rake in?

Tennis career

Since turning pro, Djokovic has gone on to rank as the world No.1 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals, holding the title for over 275 weeks. He won his first of several Grand Slam championships in 2008 and took over the world's No.1 ranking in 2011.

He was aiming to become the second only player, after Rod Laver, to hold all four Slam crowns at the time (Djokovic first achieved it in 2015-2016).

In 2019, Forbes reported that his earnings for the year were $20.6 million. And his $132 million career prize money is the highest of all time.

Endorsements

With such a high profile as an extremely successful tennis player, Djokovic is an asset to any brand as its ambassador. After early contracts with Sergio Tacchini and Uniqlo, Djokovic entered one of his biggest contracts to date, a 2017 deal with Lacoste that earns him $9.4 million a year. He also wears Asics shoes, which gives him $4 million for the deal, according to Score and Change.

And his brand endorsements don't end there — Djokovic also has contracts with Head, NetJets, Seiko watches, Jacob's Creek, Peugeot, Adidas, FitLine and Ultimate Software Group.

Forbes reported that Djokovic receives around $30 million annually from endorsements alone.

Djokovic earned a total of $50.6 million in 2019 and has made an impressive $143 million in prize money singles and doubles combined.

