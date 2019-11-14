Nike extortion case sees new charge against Michael Avenatti

Authorities dropped two charges against attorney Michael Avenatti – and added one more – in connection to allegations he conspired to extort as much as $25 million from athletic-wear giant Nike.

The ex-attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, who was initially charged in March with extortion, transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, conspiracy to commit extortion and conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, had both conspiracy counts dismissed late Wednesday, a superseding indictment showed.

But the court papers also add a new charge, for honest services wire fraud.

Following the news, the California-based attorney, who once represented Daniels in her very public legal battle against President Trump, tweeted that he was “extremely pleased” that some of the charges had been dropped.

Avenatti had previously pleaded not guilty to allegations he threatened to publicly accuse Nike of misconduct in a press conference the day before the company’s quarterly earnings were announced, court papers show.

On March 25, the day he was arrested by the feds, he announced on Twitter a press conference regarding the company.

The alleged threat was also made on the eve of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Avenatti's trial is set to begin on Jan. 21, 2020.

