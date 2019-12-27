Expand / Collapse search
Nike playing both sides of Kaepernick: Ex-NFL player

Nike shares have rallied 19.5 percent since Kaepernick deal in September 2018, adding $25.7B in market value

By FOXBusiness
Nike has been ‘strip-mining women’s sports’: retail watcher

Former NFL player Jack Brewer and Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger discuss Nike’s release of a Colin Kaepernick branded shoe.

Nike has sold out of its new Colin Kaepernick signature $110 shoe, but the question remains, whose side is Nike on -- Kaepernick or the NFL?

Former NFL player Jack Brewer said Friday that Nike "has taken both sides of the trade" by creating the Kaepernick-themed shoe while simultaneously selling NFL jerseys.

“There’s two sides to every trade,” Brewer told FOX Business' Cheryl Casone on "Mornings with Maria."

Free agent Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Ga. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

Brewer said Kaepernick went as far as to schedule an NFL workout in order to "brand himself" in advance of the shoe's release, and isn't serious about playing in the NFL again.

"Whether you love him or hate him, from a business perspective, the move seems to be what he wanted," Brewer said. "This is fitting his agenda."

The shoe features an image of Kaepernick on its heel along with the numbers 08 14 16 on the outsole, representing the date he began kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

Nike's Air Force 1 '07 x Colin Kaepernick features the former football player's image on its heel and the numbers 0814 16 on the outsole. (Photo: Nike)

Brewer said Nike isn't political and but cares "about making the dollar."

NKENIKE INC.101.55+0.83+0.83%

Nike shares have rallied 19.5 percent since announcing the Kaepernick deal on Sept. 3, 2018, adding $25.7 billion in market value, according to Dow Jones Market Data.

Meanwhile, Strategic Resource Group managing director Burt Flickinger compared Nike's apparent approach to Kaepernick to the way the company handled women's sports.

“Nike has been strip-mining women and women’s sports ever since Liz Dolan left,” Flickinger said Friday during an interview on "Mornings With Maria.

“Nike’s in the Hall of Shame."

- Burt Flickinger, Strategic Resource Group managing director

Dolan was corporate vice president for global marketing at Nike from 1988 to 1998, during which time she, according to Flickinger, started a campaign for women called “Let Me Play.”

The company profits off women’s sports apparel but is “MIA,” according to Flickinger, while female athletes themselves profit very little from the game. He added that the same is true of male athletes who built their respective sports then retire without a pension.

“Nike’s in the Hall of Shame", Flickinger said.

