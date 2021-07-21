Nick Saban says Alabama quarterback Bryce Young already earning nearly $1 million in endorsement deals

Alabama standout Bryce Young has been making headlines even before starting in his first college football game, but head coach Nick Saban said he’s already earning nearly $1 million in endorsement deals.

Saban said at the Texas High School Coaches Association's annual convention on Tuesday that the sophomore quarterback is already earning "ungodly numbers" thanks to the new NIL policy.

"Certain positions, probably, enhance opportunities to create value, like quarterback, and our quarterback (Young) already has approached ungodly numbers — I'm not going to say what they are — and he hasn't even played yet. Hasn't even started," Saban said, via The Athletic .

"... It’s almost seven figures. And it's like, the guy hasn't even played yet. But that's because of our brand," he added.

Saban went on to say that while college football has always been "equal," the new policy which allows student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness will change that drastically.

"You have to understand that everybody has a different amount of opportunity, relative to what's going to happen here," Saban said. "Everything in college football, everything in high school football has always been equal for everyone. It's not gonna be that way anymore."

Young has not been named starter for the Crimson Tide yet. Last year he served as backup to New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones. In nine appearances, Young totaled 156 passing yards and one touchdown.