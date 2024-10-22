NHL partners with Fanatics, Lululemon for new apparel line: 'Go-to gear'

The National Hockey League is getting a makeover in its fashion sense.

The league announced on Tuesday morning it has partnered with Lululemon and Fanatics for its "New Feel of Gameday" campaign.

Eleven teams are involved in the line for this year, while all 32 teams will have apparel by the start of next season.

"We’re big hockey fans here at lululemon, and we know our guests are too," Lululemon's president of Americas and global guest innovation Celeste Burgoyne said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We’re thrilled to partner with Fanatics and the NHL to grow our presence in professional sports and introduce our high-quality performance and loungewear apparel to NHL fans around the League who share our love for the game."

NHL Chief Brand Officer Brian Jenning added, "We are proud to celebrate the start of an exciting new season with the launch of this collection with Fanatics and lululemon, a premier global athletic apparel brand. With a unique campaign featuring our Players and their partners, we’re confident the elevated product offerings coming to team stores, select Lids stores and NHLShop.com will delight our fans."

Last year's Calder Trophy (Rookie of the Year) winner, Connor Bedard, became Lululemon's first NHL player on its roster. John Tavares and Dylan Larkin have since joined in on the action.

"As a proud lululemon ambassador and long-time fan of the brand, lululemon is my go-to gear for training, and an off-day," said Bedard in his own statement. "It’s exciting that lululemon is partnering with Fanatics and the NHL to introduce more fans to the brand."

"With hockey season underway, we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with an amazing brand like lululemon to help us bring the new feel of gameday to NHL fans everywhere," said Fanatics commerce CEO Andrew Low Ah Kee. "This new collection is a pivotal moment in how we connect both men and women to the teams they love—bringing them together in style and comfort through a truly premium assortment."

The collection will feature both men's and women's clothes that will be featured at the NHL Store in New York as well as other club-licensed stores throughout the country.

