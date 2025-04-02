NHL legend Sidney Crosby invests in NORQAIN, ex-teammate's Swiss watch brand

Mark Streit and Sidney Crosby are teammates once more, but this time it’s off the ice.

Streit, the Swiss legend who was captain of the New York Islanders and a part of the 2016-17 Pittsburgh Penguins Stanley Cup-champion team, has a new passion after his illustrious NHL career with NORQAIN, the independent and family-owned Swiss watch company.

Streit is a co-founder of the brand with Ben Küffer, who also serves as CEO.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

Considering the brand’s deep roots in hockey, NORQAIN is welcoming Crosby as a shareholder and business partner, bringing in the hockey legend with a brand he was familiar with since the 2019 All-Star Game in San Jose.

"The brand has been growing incredibly fast around the world since then, and I’m really excited to join and support its further development while teaming up with Mark again," Crosby said in a press release. "I am excited to work with NORQAIN and see what we can do together moving forward."

SAMUEL ADAMS PARTNERS WITH BRAD MARCHAND ON SPECIAL BREW AFTER BRUINS SHOCKINGLY TRADED FRANCHISE LEGEND

Streit spoke with FOX Business about his journey with NORQAIN, which has led him down this path that still allows him to interact with the NHL, as well as the Swiss League in his home country.

"I keep in touch with hockey world, which is a lot of fun. A whole different world, but very interesting and also a lot of glamour. I’m really happy because we’re a sports mechanical watch, so it fits my philosophy, and it’s been great so far," Streit said.

Streit, a 12-year NHL defenseman, played just 19 regular-season games with the Penguins before helping them hoist the Cup again. But he said he quickly became friends with Crosby, who is widely regarded as one of the best hockey players to ever lace up a pair of skates.

"We met with him a few times after we launched NORQAIN, and he was really curious about it," Streit said. "We actually gave him a piece, and he loved it. I think he really liked the story behind it, because it’s such a tough industry to dive into and create a new brand and actually survive and do well. I think it’s a great fit for him."

At 37 years old, Crosby is showing no signs of slowing down with his NHL career, which has reached Season 20. He is one of just 21 players to have over 600 goals for his career, and the Hockey Hall of Fame is calling his name for whenever his time is up.

But while Streit knows Crosby is "100% focused on his career," his passions off the ice when his incredible career is complete will be waiting for him — one of which being NORQAIN.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it’s also something for the future," Streit said of this partnership with Crosby. "… I think he really fits in our DNA the way we carry ourselves. We’re an exciting, young, very creative, and innovative [company], and we always try to get better. That’s our philosophy. We never stop — you have to in this industry."

Streit hopes that Crosby is just the first "monumental" investor in this young and hungry company that continues making its mark in the heart of the Swiss watch industry.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.