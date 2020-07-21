NFL won't play preseason games in 2020, union tells players

NFL players were informed Tuesday that the league will not play any preseason games this summer, according to a report.

Continue Reading Below

League executives proposed cancellation of all preseason games earlier this week after previously pushing for at least two exhibitions. The NFL Players Association, which pushed for zero preseason games, informed players during a conference call, the NFL Network reported.

ANTONIO BROWN ANNOUNCES NFL RETIREMENT AGAIN

The NFL has yet to formally announce the decision.

Players union representatives are still pushing for a longer “ramp-up” period to prepare for the regular season following a disjointed offseason during the coronavirus pandemic. Team facilities were shut down for weeks during the pandemic, forcing players to train on their own rather than participate in typical offseason workouts and minicamps.

CORONAVIRUS FORCES JETS, GIANTS TO PLAY GAME WITHOUT FANS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Earlier this week, the NFL and NFLPA reached an agreement on daily coronavirus testing for players when training camp opens on July 28. Players will undergo daily tests for the first two weeks and shift to every-other-day tests if the league-wide positivity rate is below 5 percent after that period.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The two sides also agreed to a rough framework for player opt-outs, either for voluntary reasons due to the pandemic or because they were in a high-risk health category, according to NFL Network. The NFL plans to hold its 2020 regular season as scheduled.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM